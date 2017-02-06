(UPDATED) Clashes between the military and the communist New People's Army are reported in Iloilo and Mindoro over the weekend and in Davao on Monday

MANILA, Philippines – One of the communists released last year for the peace talks is currently being held in Davao City in an apparent implementation of President Rodrigo Duterte's order to put them back in jail.

Rights group Karapatan reported at noontime on Monday, February 6, that Ariel Abitrario, one of the communist leaders released last year, and his brother Crispulo were taken at a checkpoint Monday morning, February 6, by personnel of Task Force Davao.

They are now under the custody of local police, according to Captain Rhyan Batchar, spokesman of the 10th Infantry Division.

Duterte declared he is scrapping the peace talks and ordered the arrest of the communists released last year. Talks collapsed after the New People's Army (NPA) withdrew its unilateral ceasefire, citing military abuses and delayed release of political prisoners. (READ: Who's Who: Political prisoners released for Oslo talks)

But the National Democratic Front (|NDF) representing the rebels in the talks said they cannot be arrested yet.

"Personnel of Task Force Davao gave no explanation for holding Ariel Arbitrario and one of his staff. A Quick Response Team (QRT) is now dispatched in Toril, but paralegals have yet to be allowed to enter the area," said Karapatan.

Tagged by the military as secretary of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front 2, Arbitrario was arrested in February 2016 for alleged involvement in NPA-initiated incidents and killings in Compostella Valley.

He was released on bail on August 18, 2016 to serve as consultant to the NDF.

Clashes in Davao, Iloilo and Mindoro

Clashes between the military and the communist New People's Army (NPA) were reported in Iloilo and Mindoro over the weekend and in Davao on Monday.

Major General Rafael Valencia, commander of the military's 10th Infantry Division, said a military operation is ongoing as of noontime on Monday.

He said rebels attacked a banana plantation in Compostela Valley on Sunday, February 5. Alleged NPA rebels are accused of burning a banana packing plant owned by Dole Stanfilco in Pantukan, Compostela Valley.

The military has secured the Dole hangar and main processing plant.

Ranking NPA commanders were also arrested in Ozamis City in Misamis Occidental. They were identified as Lito Elmidolan and wife Maria Bella Elmidola.

They were arrested based on warrants in connection with allegations that they committed multiple attempted murder. – Rappler.com