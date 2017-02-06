The 80-year-old former Caloocan City mayor passes away after being rushed to the hospital last week

MANILA, Philippines – Former Caloocan City mayor Macario "Boy" Asistio Jr passed away on Monday, February 6, five days after he was rushed to the hospital. He was 80.

In an Instagram post, actress Nadia Montenegro, Asistio’s longtime partner, announced that he died at around 10:55 am Monday.

Pep.ph reported that Asistio was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, February 1 due to cardiac arrest. He slipped into a coma after.

Asistio started his political career in 1980 serving as Caloocan City mayor until 1986. He was reelected in 1988 and served until 1995.

He ran for reelection as mayor in the 2013 and 2016 local elections, but lost. – Rappler.com