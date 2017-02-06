Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, February 6, due to the transport strike

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes in all levels have been suspended for Monday, February 6, due to the transport strike.

Areas

Malabon – afternoon onwards

Manila

Schools

Adamson University – 2 pm onwards

Colegio de San Juan de Letran – 2 pm onwards

De La Salle-College of St Benilde – 1 pm onwards

De La Salle University (Taft, Makati, Bonifacio Global City) – 1:30 pm onwards

Far Eastern University Manila – 1:30 pm onwards

Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila – 2:30 pm onwards

Manila Tytana Colleges – 2 pm onwards

National University Manila – 1:30 pm onwards

University of the Philippines Manila – 3 pm onwards

University of Santo Tomas – noon onwards

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com