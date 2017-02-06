#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, February 6
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes in all levels have been suspended for Monday, February 6, due to the transport strike.
Areas
- Malabon – afternoon onwards
- Manila
Schools
- Adamson University – 2 pm onwards
- Colegio de San Juan de Letran – 2 pm onwards
- De La Salle-College of St Benilde – 1 pm onwards
- De La Salle University (Taft, Makati, Bonifacio Global City) – 1:30 pm onwards
- Far Eastern University Manila – 1:30 pm onwards
- Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila – 2:30 pm onwards
- Manila Tytana Colleges – 2 pm onwards
- National University Manila – 1:30 pm onwards
- University of the Philippines Manila – 3 pm onwards
- University of Santo Tomas – noon onwards
