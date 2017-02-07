(UPDATED) Former senator Ramon Revilla Sr has specifically asked for his son to be at his bedside before he undergoes surgery, former senator Bong Revilla tells the Sandiganbayan

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Tuesday, February 7, allowed former Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr to visit his father at the St Luke's Medical Center in Taguig on February 8 and 9.

The Sandiganbayan 1st Division granted Revilla's urgent motion to visit former senator Ramon Revilla Sr at the hospital from 7 am to 11 am on Wednesday, February 8; and from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, February 9.

Revilla had earlier requested for hospital visits from 6 am to noon on February 8, and from 2 pm to 8 pm on February 9.

Revilla said his father is scheduled to undergo heart surgery at around 9 am on February 8 and that the older Revilla "specifically requested Senator Revilla to be at his side before the surgery."

"Senator Revilla thus feels it is his obligation to come to the aid of his father, who is very close to him, even by his mere presence, and cannot disregard a son’s natural urge and desire to visit and be with his ailing and weak father, and spend a few moments together, to provide former Senator Revilla Sr the needed assurance and support," the motion said.

Revilla Sr has been diagnosed with "severe aortic stenosis" that requires valve replacement, according to his son's motion.

The former senator's plunder trial is scheduled at 8:30 am on Thursday. He is accused of pocketing P224-million worth of kickbacks from his Priority Development Assistance Fund, in what is known as the PDAF or pork barrel scam.

In the past, the Sandiganbayan granted Revilla's request to leave his detention cell in Camp Crame for the following reasons:

In March 2015, to visit his son Jolo at the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Mandaluyong City, after the Cavite vice governor sustained a gunshot wound in the chest

In July 2015, to visit his father at the same hospital in Taguig

In August 2015, to undergo a dental crowning procedure at a clinic in Makati and again in October 2015, for a post-dental checkup (READ: Let out of detention: Is the Sandiganbayan consistent?)

