MANILA, Philippines – The Senate of the Philippines on Tuesday, February 7, conducts a hearing on the reimposition of death penalty in the Philippines.

The hearing also tackles increased penalties on heinous crime of kidnapping, child trafficking, exploitation, prostitution, pornography and rape. Also proposed is the punishment of extraordinary heinous crimes with the penalty of Qualified Reclusion Perpetua.

