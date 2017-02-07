Paynor talks to Rappler about the Philippines' hosting of ASEAN 2017, US-Philippines ties, and what it's like to help Duterte prepare for his first time to host an international summit

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Marciano Paynor Jr, chief of Presidential Protocol.

A man who wears many hats, Paynor is also Director-General for Operations of the ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Council. He is also President Rodrigo Duterte's choice to be the next ambassador to the United States.

Paynor talks to Rappler about the Philippines' hosting of ASEAN 2017, US-Philippines ties, and what it's like to help the President prepare for his first time to host an international summit. – Rappler.com