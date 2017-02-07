The House justice panel approved the measure seeking to reinstate the death penalty for heinous crimes in the Philippines. Will it pass both houses?

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives sponsors the reinstatement of the death penalty on Tuesday, February 7.

If the bill is passed into law, the following heinous crimes would be punishable by death, either by hanging, firing squad, or lethal injection:

Treason

Qualified piracy

Qualified bribery

Parricide

Murder

Infanticide

Rape

Kidnapping and serious illegal detention

Robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons

Destructive arson

Plunder

Importation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals

Sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution, and transportation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals

Maintenance of a drug den, dive, or resort

Manufacture of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals

Possession of dangerous drugs

Cultivation or culture of plants classified as dangerous drugs or are sources thereof

Unlawful prescription of dangerous drugs

Criminal liability of a public officer or employee for misappropriation, misapplication, or failure to account for the confiscated, seized and/or surrendered dangerous drugs, plant sources of dangerous drugs, controlled precursors and essential chemicals, instruments/paraphernalia and/or laboratory equipment including the proceeds or properties obtained from the unlawful act committed

Criminal liability for planting evidence concerning illegal drugs

Carnapping

– Rappler.com

