'We will see to it that those abuses will not be committed again,' says Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana

MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana vowed on Tuesday, February 7, that the military will not commit human rights abuses as it resumes its offensives against the New People's Army (NPA).

Lorenzana made the statement in a Palace news briefing, when asked if he could assure the public that military operations against communist rebels will not be marred by human rights abuses, as had been the case in the past.

"We will see to it that those abuses will not be committed again," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte ended the government's ceasefire with the NPA midnight of February 3, a few days after the NPA terminated its ceasefire with the government, to take effect on February 10.

Lorenzana added: "It's bad for the image of the military. Nawawalan ng kredibilidad 'yung military pagka may abuses (The military loses credibility when there are abuses)."

The military had been accused of human rights abuses in its counter-insurgency campaign, particularly during the Marcos regime.

The defense chief said such abuses will not happen under the Duterte administration.

Lorenzana, a retired major general, said he held accountable soldiers guilty of human rights abuses when he was still a commanding officer.

"I really punish them, discharge them, bring them to court," he said.

NPA rebels are terrorists

The military, however, is committed to crushing the NPA threat, said the defense chief.

He agreed with President Rodrigo Duterte that NPA rebels can be considered terrorists. (READ: Duterte: Communists are terrorists)

"How different are they from the Abu Sayyaf? There is no difference at all. They are there to terrorize people, we will hunt them down and stop them from doing what they are doing," said Lorenzana.

The military has been ordered to target only members of the NPA, the CPP's armed component, Lorenzana said.

Orders are different when it comes to political prisoners who Duterte had ordered released so they can participate in the peace talks. The military has been told to arrest them. (READ: Tiamzons' release proves Duterte sincerity – Dureza)

One NDF consultant who joined talks, Arial Arbitrario, is already in the custody of the military.

The military is awaiting instructions from the Department of Justice and chief government negotiator Silvestre Bello III on what to do with Arbitrario, said Lorenzana. – Rappler.com