President Rodrigo Duterte decided on the iDOLE-OFW Identification Card System during a Cabinet meeting, says Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte "approved, with conditions" the proposed special card for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which will make it easier for them to avail of government services.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said the President made the decision on the program, called the iDOLE-OFW Identification Card System, during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

Asked why the President approved the proposal "with conditions," Abella said this was because of "certain technicalities" but did not elaborate.

The envisioned "unique ID card for OFWs" will have several features, all geared toward improving the experience of OFWs when dealing with the government.

The features, according to Abella, are as follows:

Easier transactions with the government and private agencies

Access to OFWs' records with government agencies

Serves as a debit card for the OFW bank

Serves as a reloadable Beep card that can be used for MRT or LRT rides

Prior to the President's approval of the plan, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) had created a one-stop service center for OFWs.

In response to Duterte's directive to streamline government processes, the requirement to present an overseas employment certificate or OEC was scrapped for OFWs on vacation.

OFWs had complained about the tedious process of applying for an OEC, especially during the holiday season.

Looking after the welfare of the sector was among the campaign promises of Duterte. His first order to the Department of Foreign Affairs as a newly-elected leader was the improvement of services for OFWs. – Rappler.com