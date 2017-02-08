(UPDATED) From the current P7 minimum fare, commuters will now have to pay P8 for the first 4 kilometers, plus P1.50 per succeeding kilometer, beginning 12:01 am of February 10

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved a P1 increase in the minimum fare for jeepneys in the National Capital Region and Regions III and IV.

From the current P7 minimum fare, commuters will now have to pay P8 for the first 4 kilometers, plus P1.50 per succeeding kilometer.

The fare hike will take effect 12:01 am of February 10.

The LTFRB reminded jeepney operators to post a Notice of Provisional Increase inside their vehicles in full view of the passengers.

The LTFRB said it approved the fare hike after several transport groups, including the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO), Pasang Masda, and the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP), filed a petition to increase the minimum fare because of rising prices of petroleum products.

The board also approved a petition returning to P40 the taxi base fare in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Panay. – Rappler.com