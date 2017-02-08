General Eduardo Año will serve as AFP chief for just 10 months as he is set to retire in October 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, February 8, confirmed the ad interim appointment of the 48th Armed Forces chief and 29 other senior military officers.

Cavite 5th District Representative Roy Loyola, chair of the CA committee on national defense, moved to confirm General Eduardo Año.

"He will create meaningful reform in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. With the welfare of the Filipino people, and the safety and security both from internal and external threat as his primordial concern, I move for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Eduardo Año," Loyola said during the CA hearing.

Senator Loren Legarda, who seconded the motion, called Año a "seasoned intelligence officer."

"I salute the general for affirming the AFP's continued commitment as servant of the people, dreaming of greater things for the nation, and for declaring that the AFP uphold the primacy of peace but will remain to be a lethal force to destroy threats," Legarda said.

Año, however, has a short term of 10 months. He will retire in October 2017 when he reaches the retirement age of 56. He has a slightly longer term than his predecessor, retired General Ricardo Visaya, who served for barely 6 months.

Prior to his appointment, Año, a veteran intelligence officer, was the commanding general of the Philippine Army.

He scored some of the biggest arrests of communist leaders including the once elusive Benito Tiamzon, chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA), whose face was unknown even to his comrades until his capture in March 2014.

Año was credited for the neutralization of President Rodrigo Duterte's known friend, the Davao-based NPA commander Leonardo Pitao alias Kumander Parago, who was killed in a military encounter in June 2015. (READ: Rebel hunter Año is new AFP chief)

He also led the hunt for retired Major General Jovito Palparan, who is accused of kidnapping and serious illegal detention. Palparan was allegedly involved in the disappearance of activist Jonas Burgos during the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, when the military was held responsible for the killings and disappearances of political activists.

The other 29 senior officers confirmed are the following:

