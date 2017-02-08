House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez tells Globe and Smart to address complaints on poor cellphone signal and slow Internet services

MANILA, Philippines – House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez warned Globe Telecom and Smart Communications that Congress can revoke their franchises if poor services continue.

"Mobile communication plays an essential role in our daily lives, that we cannot imagine living without our mobile devices and internet connection. However, instead of improving connectivity, network providers continue to disappoint their customers with their poor services," said Suarez in a press conference on Wednesday, February 8.

He cited netizens' complaints with Globe and Smart, including missing or delayed text messages, dropped calls, static lines, weak signal, slow internet speed, unresponsive technical support, erroneous billings, and misleading advertisements.

"Parang ang point ko diyan eh abuso na 'yan eh. Ngayon, pinaalalahanan ko lang kayo, Globe and Smart, 'yung prangkisa ninyo, binigay namin. May karapatan kaming bawiin 'yan," said Suarez.

(My point there is that this is abuse. I am reminding you, Globe and Smart, we gave you your franchise. We have the right to take that away.)

The Quezon 3rd District Representative and longtime politician explained Congress is allowed by the 1987 Constitution to grant, amend, extend, or even revoke the legislative franchises of companies.

"At baka sabihin 'nyo, 'Paano mababawi?' Napakadali niyan! Kumuha lang kami ng magte-takeover sa inyo (You may ask, 'How will we do that?' We'll find someone else to take over after you), pay your improvement on whatever, and I'm very sure there are other takers who will take over [the market]," said Suarez. (READ: Avocado, 4 new players enter PH telco industry)

The House under the 17th Congress, however, already passed on 3rd and final reading the bill extending Smart's franchise to 25 years. The measure is now pending at the Senate.

"Kung sakaling aprubahan ng Senado ang Smart franchise, magkakaroon ng [bicameral conference committee]. And sa bicam, on the part of the minority, we would vote against it," said Suarez.

(If the Senate approves the Smart franchise, there will be a bicameral conference committee. During the bicam, on the part of the minority, we would vote against it.) – Rappler.com