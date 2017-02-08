Duterte approves awarding of Medal of Valor to remaining SAF troopers
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, February 8, approved granting the Medal of Valor to 42 of the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers killed during a controversial high-stakes operation in Mamasapano two years ago.
Two of the 44 SAF troopers who died on January 25, 2015, had already been given the highest possible award for soldiers and cops. (READ: True mark of valor: SAF's Gednat Tabdi, Romeo Cempron)
LOOK: Malacañang approves granting of medal of valor to 42 of SAF44 troopers still not awarded the medal. pic.twitter.com/WOTWWomkfp— Pia Ranada (@piaranada) February 8, 2017
The 42 SAF personnel who will receive the posthumous award are the following:
- PCINSP Ryan Pabalinas
- PCINSP Max Jim Tria
- PCINSP John Garry Erana
- PCINSP Cyrus Anniban
- PSINSP Joey Gamutan
- PSINSP Rennie Tayrus
- SPO2 Lover Inocencio
- SPO1 Rodrigo Acob Jr
- SPO1 Virgel Villanueva
- SPO1 Noel Golocan
- SPO1 Andres Duque Jr
- SPO1 Junrel Kibete
- SPO1 Victoriano Acain Jr
- SPO1 Robert Allaga
- SPO1 Jedz-In Asjali
- SPO1 John Lloyd Sumbilla
- PO3 Amman Esmula
- PO3 Romeo Senin II
- PO3 Chum Agabon
- PO3 Glenn Bedua
- PO3 Richelle Baluga
- PO3 Noel Balaca Jr
- PO3 Joel Dulnuan
- PO3 Walner Danao
- PO3 Godofredo Cabanlet
- PO3 Franklin Danao
- PO3 Jerry Kayob
- PO3 Noble Kiangan
- PO3 Ephraim Mejia
- PO3 Omar Nacionales
- PO3 Rodel Ramacula
- PO3 Roger Cordero
- PO3 Peterson Carap
- PO3 Nicky Nacino Jr
- PO2 Russel Bilog
- PO2 Windel Candano
- PO2 Loreto Capinding II
- PO2 Gringo Cayang-o
- PO2 Mark Lory Clemencio
- PO2 Joseph Sagonoy
- PO2 Oliebeth Viernes
- PO2 Angel Kodiamat
The announcement follows a recommendation from the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to give the remaining troopers Medals of Valor as well.
Families of Medal of Valor awardees get a P20,000 monthly pension, on top of other "special incentives and special privileges," according to the Napolcom.
The families of the SAF 44 have also been recipients of grants and cash donations, both from the government and the private sector. – Rappler.com