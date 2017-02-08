Families of Medal of Valor awardees get a P20,000 monthly pension, on top of other 'special incentives and special privileges,' the National Police Commission explains

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, February 8, approved granting the Medal of Valor to 42 of the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers killed during a controversial high-stakes operation in Mamasapano two years ago.

Two of the 44 SAF troopers who died on January 25, 2015, had already been given the highest possible award for soldiers and cops. (READ: True mark of valor: SAF's Gednat Tabdi, Romeo Cempron)

LOOK: Malacañang approves granting of medal of valor to 42 of SAF44 troopers still not awarded the medal. pic.twitter.com/WOTWWomkfp — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) February 8, 2017

The 42 SAF personnel who will receive the posthumous award are the following:

PCINSP Ryan Pabalinas

PCINSP Max Jim Tria

PCINSP John Garry Erana

PCINSP Cyrus Anniban

PSINSP Joey Gamutan

PSINSP Rennie Tayrus

SPO2 Lover Inocencio

SPO1 Rodrigo Acob Jr

SPO1 Virgel Villanueva

SPO1 Noel Golocan

SPO1 Andres Duque Jr

SPO1 Junrel Kibete

SPO1 Victoriano Acain Jr

SPO1 Robert Allaga

SPO1 Jedz-In Asjali

SPO1 John Lloyd Sumbilla

PO3 Amman Esmula

PO3 Romeo Senin II

PO3 Chum Agabon

PO3 Glenn Bedua

PO3 Richelle Baluga

PO3 Noel Balaca Jr

PO3 Joel Dulnuan

PO3 Walner Danao

PO3 Godofredo Cabanlet

PO3 Franklin Danao

PO3 Jerry Kayob

PO3 Noble Kiangan

PO3 Ephraim Mejia

PO3 Omar Nacionales

PO3 Rodel Ramacula

PO3 Roger Cordero

PO3 Peterson Carap

PO3 Nicky Nacino Jr

PO2 Russel Bilog

PO2 Windel Candano

PO2 Loreto Capinding II

PO2 Gringo Cayang-o

PO2 Mark Lory Clemencio

PO2 Joseph Sagonoy

PO2 Oliebeth Viernes

PO2 Angel Kodiamat

The announcement follows a recommendation from the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to give the remaining troopers Medals of Valor as well.

Families of Medal of Valor awardees get a P20,000 monthly pension, on top of other "special incentives and special privileges," according to the Napolcom.

The families of the SAF 44 have also been recipients of grants and cash donations, both from the government and the private sector. – Rappler.com