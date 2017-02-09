Stories from across the Philippines on Thursday, February 9

Agri officers from Davao City charged with graft

MANILA – The Office of the Ombudsman has found probable cause to charge for graft several officers from the Department of Agiculture (DA) Regional Field Unit XI (Davao City) for the irregular purchase of 38 drums of disinfectant in 2012.

Investigators found that the officials awarded the contract to supplier FKA Agri-Chemical Corporation (FKA) even if the company was not the lowest bidder. It was found that FKA gave the government "freebies" by providing protective gears given at no extra cost.

Those charged are:

Constancio Maghanoy, Jr. (regional executive director)

Isagani Basco (bids and awards committee chairman) Alma Mahinay (bids and awards committee vice-chairperson) Alfredo Cayabyab (bids and awards committee) Rafael Mercado (bids and awards committee) Larry Pineda (bids and awards committee) Herna Palma (bids and awards committee) Rosalinda Mediano (bids and awards committee) Melani Provido (bids and awards committee) Isabelita Buduan (bids and awards committee) Lelisa Lascuña (bids and awards committee) Marie Ann Constantino (bids and awards committee)

– Lian Buan

Surigao officials face charges for unliquidated funds

MANILA – The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of charges against former mayors and a municipal accountant of Tago, Surigao del Sur for failing to liquidate cash advances during their terms as city chief.

Former mayor Henrich Pimentel, now Sanguniang Panlungsod member), faces one count of Failure to Render Account for non-liquidation of P133,000 worth of travel expenses.

Former mayor Herminigildo Pimentel, Jr. also faces one count of Failure to Render Account for failing to liquidate his cash advance when he bought a laptop.

Municipal accountant Pedro Secarro faces two counts of graft for allowing employees to obtain additional cash advances even when they have not yet liquidated past advances. According to investigation, because of the negligence, P9 million in LGU funds are unaccounted for. – Lian Buan