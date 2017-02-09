It has been two years since charges were filed against Senators Bong Revilla, Juan Ponce Enrile, and Jinggoy Estrada, but no trial has started

LIAN BUAN, REPORTING: Bong Revilla’s plunder trial was deferred a second time today after the Sandiganbayan First Division allowed for time to resolve the motion to quash filed by Revilla’s team of lawyers.

In his motion, Revilla uses the same arguments as Enrile in saying that the facts do not constitute the crime of plunder.

Revilla has recently hired veteran litigator Estelito Mendoza who’s also defending Enrile in his own plunder charges.

Mendoza told justices that if it is indeed true that Revilla received money from Janet Lim-Napoles, the crime is just bribery and not plunder.

The prosecution insists that the information is valid and that there’s no other thing left to do but to try this case.

ESTELITO MENDOZA, REVILLA'S LAWYER: If at all that he received, he was given money, it is also bribery, but it is not plunder. The information that we filed for plunder is a valid information, that’s it, if it is their position that we should have filed a bribery case, that’s their position. The fact that the court already denied the bail petition of Senator Revilla and that the court declared our evidence of guilt is strong for plunder is a confirmation of the validity of the information.”

