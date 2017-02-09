Filipino-American members of the US Navy say it helps that Filipinos know the value of hard work

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Hello, ako po si Paterno Esmaquel. Nandito tayo ngayon sa loob ng USS John P. Murtha, isa sa mga amphibious ships ng US Navy.

(Hello, I'm Paterno Esmaquel. We're here inside USS John P. Murtha, one of the amphibious ships of the US Navy.)

Kita 'nyo, napakalaki po nitong barkong ito. Ito 'yung loob, 'yung interior nitong barko. At subukan nating lumabas dito.

(As you can see, this ship is so big. This is the interior of the ship. Let's try going out.)

Eto siya. Kita natin 'yung mga iba nating mga kasama. Ayan na 'yung dagat.

(Here it is. Here we have our colleagues. Over there is the sea.)

Itong mga amphibious ships gaya nito e nakakatulong sa mga humanitarian missions gaya ng pagtulong sa mga biktima ng lindol at bagyo.

(Amphibious ships like this aid in humanitarian missions such as helping victims of earthquakes and typhoons.)

CHRISTIAN CAPISTRANO, FIL-AM MEMBER OF US NAVY: As you can see, we have plenty of space onboard, right? There's a lot of real estate here. And depending on if we have marines onboard, and we don't have marines onboard, obviously there's a lot more spaces. Amphibs are very versatile. They can take different missions. And like you said, one of them is the human disaster and relief, just like in Haiti, you know, when you have earthquakes and we send one of these ships. But yeah, so we've got plenty missions that we could do, and one of them is what we call humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Alam 'nyo dito, nakakilala rin tayo ng ilang mga Pilipino, at sinasabi nila, nakakatulong daw 'yung pagiging matiyaga ng mga Pilipino sa kahit anong sitwasyon.

(We also got to know Filipinos here, and they say it helps that Filipinos remain persistent in any situation.)

JUAN GABRIEL SANCHEZ, FIL-AM MEMBER OF THE US NAVY: Growing up in the Philippines, we learned not to complain too much. Like when we're told to do something, we just do it. And I think my chain of command and my department likes that. I think everybody in our division does that. That's pretty much what they want – get the mission done as soon as possible, ask questions later if you want to.

SALINA RUTHERFORD, FIL-AM MEMBER OF US NAVY: To get to be as successful as I am right now, another key thing was what LS3 said, was to do your work 100 percent to the fullest, ask questions later, or extend the question that you have further concerns. But mainly be respectful and kind to everyone regardless of race, religion, anything. Just be kind and respectful, and you'll get it in return. So what you give is what you get. That's what's made me as who I am today.

JOSEPH DAVID ONADIA, FIL-AM MEMBER OF US NAVY: I think hard work. Because you know, in the Philippines, I grew up with nothing. My family didn't really have that much back in the Philippines. So I came here, I work my butt off every day, do what I'm told to do, get it right, you know, no matter where you came from around the world or in the United States. We're all family. We're all one.

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Bibigyan pa namin kayo ng mas maraming update mula dito sa Amerika.

(We'll bring you more updates from here in America.)

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, San Diego. – Rappler.com