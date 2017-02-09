The nation's elder statesman shares his thoughts on recent events

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Fidel V. Ramos, former Philippine president.

Ramos may have endorsed President Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 elections, but he has since become critical of some of the administration's moves. The hero's burial of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose fall from power was largely due to Ramos' reversal in 1986, was an "insult" to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Ramos has also voiced his concern on the war the PNP is waging against illegal drugs and stressed the need for an interdependent foreign policy.

Watch Ramos' interview with Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa. – Rappler.com