MANILA, Philippines – Another worker injured during the February 1 fire at the House Technology Industries (HTI) compound in Cavite died on Thursday afternoon, February 9, Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed.

Richard Sargento, 33, is the latest confirmed fatality from the fire. He died at 2:15 pm, Remulla said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Sargento, who was brought to Divine Grace Medical Center in General Trias, was earlier listed as one of the 126 HTI workers injured from the fire.

As of February 9, two workers have died from the incident.

The fire broke out at the factory, located inside the Cavite Export Processing Zone, on the night of February 1. The fire was put out on February 3.

Initial findings attributed the fire to a mechanical accident. The damage is estimated to be between P12 billion and P15 billion.

The HTI facility, where housing materials for export to Japan are manufactured, occupies 80 hectares in the Cavite Export Processing Zone, but the fire affected only around 6 hectares. It is the biggest employer in the processing zone, with about 15,000 employees.

A probe is ongoing, as fire and crime investigators said the rest of the facility had to be dismantled to gather more evidence and search for possible bodies. – Rappler.com