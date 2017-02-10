Chief Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza commends law enforcers for 'enforcing and applying the law without fear or favor'

MANILA, Philippines – The nephew of one of President Rodrigo Duterte's most trusted men was arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Davao City.

Chief Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza confirmed that his nephew, John Paul Dureza, was arrested on Thursday, February 9.

In a message to reporters, Dureza said that soon after waking up on Friday morning, February 10, he was "informed that one of my nephews was arrested by the PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) for drugs."

"I am of course embarrassed as he is a close relative," added Dureza.

His nephew was arrested at home in Catalunan Pequenio in Davao City at around 5:45 pm on Thursday, along with John Anthony Huilar during a drug buy-bust operation at 5:45 pm, according to a PDEA spot report.

The PDEA seized from the suspects 15 grams of shabu worth P200,000, various drug paraphernalia, a .22-caliber rifle, and 177 pieces of ammunition.

According to PDEA, the younger Dureza is in their drug watchlist and has long been suspected of selling drugs to wealthy families in Davao City.

John Paul is the son of Jerry Dureza, younger brother of Secretary Dureza.

Though his relative was arrested, Dureza praised the PDEA for "enforcing and applying the law without fear or favor."

"That's the way this no-nonsense drive of President Duterte should proceed," he added. – Rappler.com