MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has given contractual workers in executive agencies a one-time gratuity pay of P1,000 to P2,000 in "recognition of their hard work."

Duterte authorized this through Administrative Order No 2, signed on January 31 but sent to media on Friday, February 10, which orders the grant of a one-time gratuity pay to workers under contract of service or job order.

"Granting a year-end Gratuity Pay to these workers is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work," reads AO 2.

Workers who rendered a total or aggregate of at least 4 months of "satisfactory service" as of December 15, 2016, and whose contracts are still effective on the same date may be given gratuity pay of not more than P2,000 each.

Those who rendered service less than 4 months as of December 15, 2016, and with effective contracts as of the same date may be given gratuity pay of not more than P1,000 each.

The AO covers workers of national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and government financial institutions (GFIs).

The institutions or agencies are ordered to source their funding for the gratuity pay from the Maintenance and Other Operation Expenses allotment for the program, activity, or project that required the service of the workers.

If the MOOE funds are lacking, agencies can request for funds from the Department of Budget and Management who will charge the funds from the savings of completed programs, activiites or projects.

GOOCs and GFIs are to obtain the funds from their corporate operating budgets.

As to contractual workers of local government units, the AO "encouraged" LGUs to also grant gratuity pay. – Rappler.com