The elite group sworn to protect the President, a group often in the background, launches a website that informs citizens about the activities of the PSG and their Chief Executive

MANILA, Philippines – The elite group of military and police personnel sworn to protect the President of the Philippines has launched its own website.

The President Security Group (PSG) introduced its website PSGTroopers.com on Tuesday, February 7, in a ceremony attended by Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

The website is the online version of a magazine by PSG members published every 6 months.

The website is a first for a group often relegated to the background, working quietly to secure the President and VIPs who visit the Philippines.

"'Yun ang nakasanayan, na sa shadows lang kami. Ang makikita mo lang is the physical aspect," PSG Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino told Rappler on Friday, February 10.

Aquino has been tasked with overseeing the website.

Asked why the PSG, which rarely publicizes information or carries out public relations campaigns, decided to create a website, Aquino said, "Right now, information is very important. You need to have an online presence."

He emphasized however that information about PSG operations and matters critical to the security of President Rodrigo Duterte will not be posted on the site.

The website, he said, will help the PSG become more credible and "stronger" as an organization which will enhance its ability to protect the country's Chief Executive.

PSG Commander Brigadier General Rolando Bautista said the website will have a practical use, specifically when communicating with members of the Office of the President – Events Management Cluster, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Philippine National Police.

"This would mean aligning not only to the Command’s mission but also to higher headquarters, as we are able to establish a platform that would make communications easier and paint a picture of how PSG really is,” Bautista said.

A look at the website shows content such as a video about the PSG's history; photos and write-ups of PSG activities and presidential activities; and speeches about the PSG by President Rodrigo Duterte, PSG's Bautista, and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Eduardo Año.

Secretary Andanar lauded the PSG "for being abreast with the changing media landscape and keeping up with technology." – Rappler.com