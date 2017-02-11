'We’re paid in cash, secretly, by headquarters ... There’s no incentive for arresting. We’re not paid anything.'

MANILA, Philippines – Police are given cash incentives for killing drug offenders. This was one of the findings of an Amnesty International report released February 1.

Quoting a police officer with an anti-illegal drug unit in Metro Manila, the report details how police receive under-the-table payments from headquarters for each kill, ranging from P8,000 to P15,000.

“We’re paid in cash, secretly, by headquarters. The payment is [split by] the unit… There’s no incentive for arresting. We’re not paid anything.”

The report also claims that police officers often took valuables from houses of the victims. In one case, a 30-year-old woman whose husband was killed, told Amnesty International that P8,000 worth of goods, P7,200 in cash, and a pair of shoes she had given her child for her birthday were taken by the police as they searched her house.

The findings are based on interviews with 110 relatives and eyewitnesses, as well as the PNP’s spot reports. In 3 cases, Amnesty International had access to the confidential police file. – Rappler.com