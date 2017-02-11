As of February 10, Alex Lerog is the third confirmed fatality in the fire

MANILA, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed a third fatality from the fire that burnt a facility of the House Technology Industries (HTI) in the Cavite Export Processing Zone last February 1.

Alex Lerog, 33, died from severe burn injuries on more than 60% of his body, Remulla said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Lerog, a line leader at the factory, was a resident of Rosario, Cavite and Monica, Surigao del Sur.

He was one of 126 HTI workers injured in the fire. He was earlier brought to Divine Grace Medical Center in General Trias, but was later transferred to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila.

As of 6 pm Friday, February 10, Lerog is the third confirmed fatality in the fire.

The fire broke out at the factory, located inside the Cavite Export Processing Zone, on the night of February 1. A "fire out" was declared on February 3.

Initial findings attributed the fire to a mechanical accident. The damage was estimated to be between P12 billion and P15 billion.

The HTI facility, where housing materials for export to Japan are manufactured, occupies 80 hectares in the Cavite Export Processing Zone, but the fire affected only around 6 hectares. It is the biggest employer in the processing zone, with about 15,000 employees.

A probe is ongoing, as fire and crime investigators said the rest of the facility had to be dismantled to gather more evidence and find more bodies. – Rappler.com