MANILA, Philippines – The repair of the damaged portion of the Surigao Airport runway will cost P73 million.

Engineer Emerson Salas of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) told Transportation Secretary Art Tugade the area spans about 21,000 square meters and may take 30 days to repair.

Tugade and CAAP Director-General Jim Sydiongco were scheduled to fly to Butuan to inspect the Surigao Airport.

CAAP Area Center Xll manager Evangeline Daba said the earthquake that struck Surigao City Friday evening, February 10, partially damaged the concrete 1,700-meter runway 18/36 of Surigao Airport.

Daba added that save for some broken windows and cracked tiles, the airport terminal suffered only minimal damages.

Daba said that Palexpress and Cebu Pacific operate daily flights to the said airport from Manila. Cebu Pacific has suspended flights to and from Surigao until March 10.

An alternative for passengers is to fly to Butuan airport then take a two-hour drive to Surigao City, Daba said. – Rappler.com