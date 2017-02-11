The Department of Public Works and Highways gives an update on the status of roads and bridges following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that recently hit Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday, February 11, gave an update on the status of roads and bridges following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Mindanao (with Surigao City as its epicenter) and left at least 6 dead.

Daang Maharlika Road

Status/extent of damage: Intermittent damaged road section (cracks/buckling/blow-up of concrete/asphalt pavement noted)

Action taken: Warning signs and barricades installed on affected areas. Augmentation of equipment and workforce are on site. Removal of debris/clearing operation ongoing. Heavy trucks are rerouted to Surigao-San Juan Coastal Road.

Malico Bridge

Status/extent of damage: One lane passable to light vehicles only (depressed approach slab/damaged concrete railings)

Action taken: Steel plate and warning signs at bridge approaches provided. Heavy vehicles are diverted to Surigao Wharf Road connecting Surigao City-San Juan Coastal in going to and from Lipata Port and Surigao-Agusan Road.

Kinabutan I Bridge

Status/extent of damage: One lane passable to light vehicles only (cracks/buckling/pop-up of steel plate and damaged on concrete railings)

Action taken: Steel plate and warning signs at bridge approaches provided. Heavy vehicles are diverted to Surigao Wharf Road connecting Surigao City-San Juan Coastal in going to and from Lipata Port and Surigao-Agusan Road.

Kinabutan II Bridge

Status/extent of damage: Passable to light vehicles only (depressed approach slab/damaged concrete railings)

Action taken: Warning signs and filling materials provided at bridge approaches. Heavy vehicles are diverted to Surigao Wharf Road connecting Surigao City-San Juan Coastal in going to and from Lipata Port and Surigao-Agusan Road.

Friendship Bridge

Status/extent of damage: One lane passable to all types of vehicle (1st approach settled due to damage of approaches and slope protection with cracks on girders)

Action taken: Warning signs and filling materials provided at bridge approaches.

Banahaw Bridge

Status/extent of damage: Passable to all types of vehicles (damaged slope protection)

Action taken: Warning signs at bridge approaches.

Other national roads

(Surigao Davao Coastal Road, Magpayang Mainit Wharf Road, Surigao San Juan Costal Road, Surigao Wharf Road)

Status/extent of damage: Passable to all types of vehicles (minor cracks)

Action taken: Warning signs and barricades installed on affected areas.

The DPWH said the local disaster risk reduction management team immediately responded an hour after the earthquake occurred on Friday, February 10.

The team is continuously monitoring its effects, particularly in Surigao City, the department added. – Rappler.com