President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to meet with local officials and to personally check on the people affected by the earthquake on Sunday, February 12

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Surigao City on Sunday, February 12, after the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the area.

The President is expected to meet with local officials and to personally check on the people affected by the earthquake that left at least 6 people dead and hurt over a hundred others.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade arrived in Surigao City a day ahead of the President. He inspected the Surigao City airport, which suffered some damage from the quake.

The earthquake damaged over 300 houses, as well as several roads and bridges. Surigao del Norte and Surigao City are also experiencing blackout hours after the incident.

Vice President Leni Robredo also plans to visit the province next week, either on Tuesday, February 14, or Wednesday, February 15.

"Pero maghihintay tayo ng updates from Governor Sol [Matugas]. Kung palagay natin makakatulong tayo, pupunta tayo," Robredo said in an interview in Naga on Saturday, when asked if she would visit Surigao City.

(But we're still waiting for updates from Governor Sol Matugas. If we can help, we'll go there.)

Robredo said her office is already getting updates from the Surigao del Norte governor himself and from mayors in the province.

While they are still waiting for more reports on the ground, the Vice President said her office is already on standby in case the local governments need any help.

"Pinagdadasal na natin na wala na itong aftershocks. Kasi iyong reports talaga, maraming nasirang mga buildings, iyong airport, hindi maka-land ang mga eroplano kasi nasira iyong runway," she added.

(We're praying there won't be any more aftershocks. Because according to reports, many buildings were damaged, and the airport, planes can't land because the runway was damaged.)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) had recorded at least 101 aftershocks following the earthquake. (READ: #EarthquakePH: What to do during aftershocks)

One of the strongest aftershocks, with magnitude 4.9, was felt in Surigao City, a little after 5 pm on Saturday, February 11. – Rappler.com