The New People's Army orders its units to 'frustrate the all-out war of suppression' of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The unilateral ceasefire termination earlier announced by the New People's Army (NPA) took effect Saturday, February 11, 10 days after the communist rebels announced it would be ending its 5-month ceasefire with the Philippine government.

"All NPA commands and territorial units, as well as people’s militia and self defense units, can now take the full initiative to defend the people and advance their interests, especially in the face of the declaration of all-out war of the Duterte regime," NPA spokesperson Jorge "Ka Oris" Madlos said in a statement.

The NPA's February 1 declaration ending its ceasefire was prompted by a series of encounters between the military and the communist rebels.

The NPA's declaration also prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to make a similar move, telling the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to "be ready to fight." A day later, Duterte scrapped peace talks with communist rebels.

In his statement, Madlos said NPA units had carried out "almost 30 military actions" primarily against AFP troops "to defend the rights and welfare of the people."

He added that NPA units are now ordered to "frustrate the all-out war of suppression of the AFP by launching tactical offensives against any legitimate military target."

The communist rebels, however, remain open to the resumption of peace talks. (READ: Joma Sison reaches out to Duterte, cites gains in peace talks) – Rappler.com