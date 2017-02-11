Republic Act 10911, passed into law in August 2016, prohibits employers from hiring workers based on age

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No 10911, or the anti-age discrimination law.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III signed the IRR on February 2. It will take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation.

RA 10911, which was passed into law in August 2016, prohibits employers from hiring workers based on age.

Under the law, employers cannot print or publish any advertisement or notice, in any form of media, that suggests preferences, limitations, specifications, and discrimination based on age.

Employers are also barred from requiring applicants to disclose their age or date of birth, to reject applicants on the basis of age, or to discriminate in terms of compensation or privileges of employment based on the individual's age.

It is also unlawful for employers to deny a worker's promotion because of age, or to impose early retirement or forcibly lay off an employee because of old age.

“The provisions of this order apply to all employers, publishers, labor contractors or subcontractors, and labor organizations, whether or not registered,” Bello said.



The law, however, also sets situations where employers are allowed to set age limitations.

Violators of the law will be meted a fine of not less than P50,000 but not more than P500,000, or imprisonment of not less than 3 months but not more than two years, or both. – Rappler.com