The city government also says around 20% of the city's population has been affected by the quake, which hit late evening February 10

SURIGAO CITY, Philippines – Surigao City is now under a state of calamity after a strong quake hit the region over the weekend, which left at least 6 people dead and hundreds injured.

The declaration was made by the Surigao City Council on Saturday, February 11, after the earthquake with magnitude 6.7 struck the area late evening Friday, February 10.

Once an area is placed under a state of calamity, the local government will have easier access to disaster funds which will facilitate faster relief and recovery operations.

The city government also said that 20% of the city's population has been affected by the tremor.

The quake hit at 10:03 pm Philippine time, with the epicenter located 14 kilometers north of the city, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It has left extensive damage to structures in Surigao City and in other towns in the area, including the city's airport and several bridges. – With reports from Bobby Lagsa / Rappler.com