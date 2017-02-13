Stories from across the Philippines on Monday, February 13

4 rebels killed in encounter with military in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY – Four communist guerrillas were killed in a 20-minute firefight between government troops and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Barangay Pangle, Aroroy town, in the island province of Masbate on Monday morning, February 13.

This was the first bloody encounter in Bicol between military and rebels after President Rodrigo Duterte suspended the peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines over a week ago.

Major Gil Perez, spokesman of the Southern Luzon Command, said soldiers from the Army’s 2nd Infantry Battalion were conducting regular patrol operation in Barangay Pangle in Aroroy town in Masbate when they encountered at least 20 NPA members

Bicol – specifically the provinces of Sorsogon, Masbate, and Camarines – are identified as rebels’ lair. – Rhaydz B. Barcia

6,000 homes in Palawan to get electricity – Napocor

MANILA – The National Power Corporation (Napocor) has signed a memorandum of agreement with municipalities in Palawan for the electrification of some 6,000 households.

Eight new Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) power plants are in the villages of:

Tara in Coron

Paly, Beton, and Casian in Taytay

Concepcion in Agutaya

Nangalao in Linapacan

Bancalaan 1 and 2 in Balabac

Under the MOA, Napocor provides the generating sets, fuel, and manpower for the new SPUG plants. The local governments will provide for the power houses and plant sites.

In a statement on Monday, February 13, Napocor said that it is at the pre-construction stage of connecting the towns of Taytay and El Nido to the Palawan backbone transmission. – Rappler.com

Village chief, drug surrenderer killed in separate incidents in Pampanga

PAMPANGA – The village chief of Concepcion in San Simon town in this province died after two men on board a motorcycle peppered him with bullets from an M-16 Armalite rifle and a .45 caliber pistol before noon Saturday, February 11.

Senior Superintendent Joel Consulta, Pampanga police director, identified the victim as Barangay Chairman Sonny Bacani Simbulan, 55, who was killed around 11:50 am in front of a canteen some 200 meters from his house in Concepcion village.

A companion of Simbulan told police investigators that the suspects fled toward San Jose village in San Luis town.

Meanwhile, in Masantol town, a suspected drug pusher who surrendered earlier to the police under “Oplan Tokhang” was killed by still unidentified gunmen while he was walking along the street in San Isidro Matua village with his wife on Sunday, February 12.

Police said John Bermin Rodriguez was initially shot several times by a man who alighted from a pedicab to the shock of his wife. Though wounded, the victim tried to run but another gunman on board a motorcycle chased and fired shots at him, resulting in his death. – Jun A. Malig

Herbert Bautista’s father, former QC councilor, dies

MANILA – The father of Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, former QC Councilor Herminio "Butch” Bautista, died Sunday night, February 12, a statement from the city government said.

The former actor, director, and writer died at the Philippine Heart Center. He was 82.

Herminio served as chairman of Barangay Immaculate Conception before he was elected city councilor in 1988.

His remains are at the Loyola Memorial Chapels, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, for public viewing. – Rappler.com