SURIGAO CITY, Philippines – The death toll from Friday's (February 10) magnitude 6.7 earthquake has risen to 8 on Monday, February 13.

Six of the casualties were recorded in Surigao City, while 2 were in Surigao del Norte, according to city's information officer Annette Villaces.

The number of injured people, meanwhile, is now at 209.

The quake hit the area Friday evening, causing extensive damage in infrastructure in Surigao City and surrounding areas. – With reports from Bobby Lagsa / Rappler.com