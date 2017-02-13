Following the hero's burial for Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, the heirs of Primitivo Mijares felt compelled to relaunch The Conjugal Dictatorship

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to JC Mijares Gurango, the grandson of former Marcos propagandist Primitivo Mijares.

Gurango shares his grandfather's stories of what he calls the "conjugal dictatorship" of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda.

To influence public opinion at that time, Mijares sent out pre-approved news stories for broadsheets to publish. But after years of churning out propaganda, Mijares defected in 1975 and wrote The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, which is considered as one of the most authoritative accounts of the early years of martial law rule in the Philippines.

The book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the personalities and circumstances involved in the creation of one of the most corrupt and tyrannical dictatorships in modern history. Unlike other books about the era, this book was written by a true insider who took no steps to "sugar-coat" the details, even those which resulted in his self-incrimination.

After writing the book, Mijares went on a self-exile to the United States where he testified against Marcos in a United States House committee hearing.

In 1977, his youngest son Boyet received a call that his father - who disappeared at that time - was still alive. The caller invited the younger Mijares to see him. A few days later, Boyet's body was found dumped outside Manila.

Following the hero's burial for Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, the heirs of Mijares felt compelled to relaunch The Conjugal Dictatorship, along with a foreword from former Senator Rene Saguisag and a preface from Gurango.

Watch the interview with JC Gurango live on Rappler. – Rappler.com