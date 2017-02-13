(UPDATED) Rodrigo Duterte will spend his first Valentine's Day as President in rural Carmen in Davao City with his family

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's off to the countryside for President Rodrigo Duterte and his family on Valentine's Day.

Special Assistant to the President Secretary Bong Go said the Chief Executive plans to retreat to his rest house in Carmen, Davao City with his loved ones on Tuesday, February 14.

"Sa bukid sa Carmen mag Valentine's Day si PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) with family," said Go.

(PRRD will spend Valentine's Day in the countryside of Carmen with family.)

His schedule has also been cleared of any public events, according to Malacañang.

The 71-year-old Duterte spent Sunday, February 12, in Surigao City where he visited after the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that has killed at least 8 and left hundreds injured.

The President often spends weekends and certain holidays in Davao City, where he served as mayor for over two decades and where his two families are based.

While he shares a home with common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Veronica, Duterte is on good terms with his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman.

Last year, despite being busy with his presidential campaign, Duterte sent a cake and bouquet of roses to Elizabeth for Valentine's Day. – Rappler.com