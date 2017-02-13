For Valentine's Day, these overseas Filipinos send to their relatives in the Philippines $12.5 to $32.5 more than usual

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos living in Germany are the most generous long distance lovers among overseas Filipinos, sending the highest remittances during Valentine's Day, money transfer service WorldRemit said on Monday, February 13.



According to WorldRemit's data, Filipinos in Germany send on average $32.5 (P1,623.21) more than usual to their loved ones for Valentine’s Day.

Filipinos living in Norway follows, sending an average of $24 (P1,198.68) more than usual, while those in New Zeland sends $12.5 (P624.31) more.



The global data was based on an internal analysis of WorldRemit’s top 10 recipient countries in the months of February 2016, specifically on, before, or after Valentine’s day week.

"Looking at this year’s data, we can see that Filipinos in Germany, Norway, and New Zealand are planning ahead and sending more money to their loved ones in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day,” said Alix Murphy, director of Mobile Partnerships at WorldRemit.

With millions of Filipino workers worldwide, remittances provide billions of dollars to the national coffers.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) show that cash remittances, or transfers coursed through banks, from overseas Filipinos worldwide reached more than $24 billion from January to November 2016.

Of this, $642 million came from Germany. Cash remittances from Filipinos in Norway reached almost $170 million, while those from Filipinos in Norway reached $111 million during the same period.

Meanwhile, personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached almost $27 billion from January to November 2016. Personal remittances represent the sum of net compensation of employees.

WorldRemit is a money transfer service available to senders in 50 countries, offering transfers to more than 140 destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Americas. – Rappler.com

*1 USD = 49.90 PHP