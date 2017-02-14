Stories from across the Philippines on Tuesday, February 14

House approves 4 local bills on final reading

MANILA – Congressmen on Monday afternoon, February 13, approved 4 local bills on 3rd and final reading, in addition to passing the bill that seeks to extend to 10 years the validity of passports, and the proposal to grant estate tax amnesty.

They local measures approved were:

House Bill 833: An act renaming the Montevista-Cateel National Highway traversing the municipality of Compostela, Compostela Valley province into the Benigno S Aquino Jr National Highway

HB 4782: An act renaming the Kay Tikling-Antipolo-Teresa-Morong National Road in the province of Rizal, traversing through Barangay Dolores in the municipality of Taytay up to Barangay Maybancal in the municipality of Morong, as Corazon C Aquino Avenue

HB 1166: An act institutionalizing industry cluster-based programs and projects through inter-local cooperation and poeple’s participation

HB 4682: An act creating a barangay to be known as Barangay Cumawas in the city of Bislig, Province of Surigao del Sur

– Mara Cepeda

16-year old rebel surrenders in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY – A 16-year-old communist rebel surrendered to the military in Cagayan weeks after she was recruited by the New People's Army (NPA).

Lieutenant Colonel Rembert Baylosis, commander of the 17th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, identified the rebel returnee as "Candy," a resident of Hacienda Intal village in Baggao town.

Baylosis said Candy also revealed to them that along with her, 3 other minors, all students of Hacienda Intal National High School, were recruited by the NPA.

Baylosis said Candy asked to be escorted from Sto. Niño town to surrender in Baggao town. She reportedly narrated that her "difficult" dealings in the mountains made her decide to surrender to the government.

She called on the 3 new recruits to surrender. – Raymon Dullana