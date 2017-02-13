The deal is expected to benefit an estimated 377,233 Filipinos in Japan and 17,021 Japanese nationals currently in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Monday, February 13, adopted Resolution 283, concurring in the ratification of the Philippines-Japan social security agreement.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, chairman of the Senate committee on foreign relations, sponsored the resolution.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon, co-sponsor, said the agreement would grant Filipinos in Japan access to social security benefits, including those for sickness, maternity, paternity, occupational diseases, invalidity, old age and survivor's pension.

The deal is expected to benefit an estimated 377,233 Filipinos in Japan and 17,021 Japanese nationals currently in the Philippines.

It was signed on November 19, 2015 under the Aquino administration and then ratified by President Rodrigo Duterte on January 12, 2017.

"Labor protection should take the frontline in this age of globalization. We must take steps to guarantee the full protection of our workers here and abroad," Drilon said in his sponsorship speech.

Drilon said the agreement complies with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and various International Labor Organization (ILO) Conventions, which the Philippines signed.

Cayetano said the agreement would allow a coordinated pension program for people living and working both in the Philippines and Japan. (READ: No more double enrollment in pension plans under PH-Japan pact)

Those covered by the Japanese or Philippine social security systems would continue to receive the benefits due them whether they reside in the Philippines, Japan, or elsewhere.

"Upon the entry into force of this agreement, employees temporarily dispatched for a period of 5 years or less to the other country will be covered by the pension system of the country from which these employees were dispatched," Cayetano said.

"Employees who have divided their careers between the Philippines and Japan will no longer be required to pay pension premiums in both countries, and their contribution in one jurisdiction may be considered as contribution to the other," he added. – Rappler.com