Almost half of Filipinos expect their quality of life to improve in the next 12 months, according to a Social Weather Stations survey

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos are highly optimistic about the prospects of the Philippine economy and the improvement of their quality of living, according to a survey conducted 5 months into the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) Survey released on Tuesday, February 14, net optimism about the economy reached +43, classified by SWS as "very good." The survey results were first first published on BusinessWorld.

The survey, held from December 3 to 6, 2016, among 1,500 respondents nationwide, showed that 51% of respondents are optimistic that the Philippine economy will improve.

The figure is lower than the optimism level at the start of the Duterte administration but it is still among highest optimism rates since 1998, when the SWS began conducting such a survey.

Pessimism about the economy remains low at 8% but it is still higher than at the start of the Duterte administration.

Net optimism about the improvement of personal quality of living registered a "very high" +45.

Almost half or 48% of Filipinos expect their quality of life to improve in the next 12 months, among the highest registered in the survey since the SWS conducted it in 1984.

This is compared to only 3% who believe their quality of life will take a turn for the worse. This figure is the lowest pessimism rate since 1984.

The survey also showed that 37% of respondents think their quality of life improved in the past 12 months. This is higher than the 30% at the start of the Duterte administration.

Those who believe their quality of life deteriorated in the past 12 months was 21% – higher than the figure at the start of the new administration.

Mindanaoans most optimistic

Among regions, Mindanao, the President's bailiwick, has the highest number of respondents who are optimistic that their lives will improve.

Net personal optimists in Mindanao was at +54, followed by the National Capital Region at +46, and Balance of Luzon at +42. The region with the lowest net personal optimists is Visayas, at +38.

In terms of socioeconomic classes, Class E or the poorest Filipinos are the most optimistic that their quality of life will improve by next year, with net personal optimists at +46.

Class ABC, or the wealthiest Filipinos have the second highest number of optimists with the net figure of 45+. Class D has the lowest number of optimists with a figure of +44.

Mindanaoans are also the most optimistic about the Philippine economy, with net optimism at +57, followed by Balance of Luzon (+41), National Capital Region (+38), and Visayas (+34).

Class E has the biggest expectation that the Philippine economy will improve, with net optimism among the class at +52.

This is followed by Class ABC (+45), and Class D (+41).

Malacañang welcomed the results of the latest SWS survey.Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said at a Tuesday press briefing that it "reaffirms the President is on the right track for espousing economic progress and peace and order." – Rappler.com