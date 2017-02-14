'Instead of pressuring your husbands to buy this or that, pressure your husbands to become a good policeman,' says PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa

MANILA, Philippines – They say that a happy wife makes a happy life but for married policemen, a happy life also hinges on a wife who doesn't "concentrate on material things," at least according to the country's top cop, Ronald dela Rosa.

At a mass wedding in Camp Crame on Valentine's Day, February 14, Dela Rosa couldn't help but mention the "internal cleansing" efforts of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as he dished out advice to 21 pairs of newlyweds – a mix of commissioned, non-commissioned, and non-uniformed personnel of the police force.

"Sa mga asawa, ganito… lalo na ngayon we are in [the] thick of the fight sa ating internal cleansing sa ating kapulisan, alam namin na, sa tinagal ko sa serbisyo, alam ko palagi 'yan one of the major causes bakit 'yung pulis napunta sa corruption, kung bakit 'yung pulis naghanap ng extra income through iligal na means, 'yan ay dahil sa asawa," he said.

(To the wives, this is my advice, especially now that we are in the thick of the fight in our internal cleansing. You know, in the years I've been in the service, I know that one of the major causes why police turn to corruption, look for extra income through illegal means… it's because of their wives.)

Dela Rosa and his Command Group, or the PNP's top 4 officials, stood as principal sponsors of the 21 couples.

He added: "Masyadong demanding sa kanilang husband na pulis 'yung hindi tumatanggap ng cellphone na Oppo o Asus, gusto parati iPhone 7, meron pa diyan nag-co-compare bakit 'yung asawa niya PO1 pero brand new kotse, eh ikaw SPO2 walang kotse, kino-compare sarili so na-pe-pressure husband, that leads to corruption. So I advise you to not concentrate on material things, hindi mo 'yan madadala sa langit 'pag namatay. Instead, I'm advising you to concentrate on the spiritual aspect of your relationship, be guided by the Lord always. In that way, you can never go wrong."

(They're too demanding on their husband who's a cop. They don't accept cellphones that are Oppo or Asus, they want iPhone 7s. There are those who compare and say, "Why is her husband a PO1 but they already have a brand new car? You're an SPO2 but you have no car." They compare themselves to others so the husband is pressured and that leads to corruption. So I advise you to not concentrate on material things because you won't be able to bring those to heaven when you die. Instead, I'm advising you to concentrate on the spiritual aspect of your relationship, be guided by the Lord always. In that way, you can never go wrong.)

"Sa mga wife, 'wag 'nyo pressurin husband 'nyo na mag-produce ng mga materyal na bagay para 'yung husband hindi ma-pressure humanap ng income through illegal means that will lead to corruption," added Dela Rosa, whose wife Nancy also stood as principal sponsor to the couples.

(To the wives, don't pressure your husband into producing material things so your husband isn't pressured to find income through illegal means that will lead to corruption.)

Dela Rosa's words come as the PNP is still reeling from the scandal caused by several cops' alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of a South Korean businessman. In its aftermath, President Rodrigo Duterte pulled the PNP out of the war on drugs and dissolved all of its Anti-Illegal Drugs Group units.

The PNP chief also gave more tips to the couples, telling them to "treat their spouses like a bird." He said, "If [you hold on] too tight, he or she will be unable to fly, they'll die. Hold on just tightly enough."

For the husbands, Dela Rosa said they shouldn't be afraid to be "under the saya," a Filipino term for husbands who are fearful of their wives.

"It wouldn't make you a lesser person, a lesser man if you subscribe to the wishes of your beloved wife. Do not be ashamed to say you're under the saya. You should be proud of it because it goes to show that you really love your wife. Because if you don't love her, you don't care, you won't allow yourself to be under the saya," said Dela Rosa.

The PNP chief's wife laughed as he was speaking.

Not all 21 grooms during the mass wedding were cops. Some of them were non-uniformed police personnel while others were police force outsiders who were getting married to female cops. Mass weddings are a Valentine's Day tradition in Camp Crame, the PNP's headquarters.

Before he left, Dela Rosa had one more piece of advice for the newlyweds.

"Isa pa pala, 'yung wife instead na mag-pressure na magpabili ng ganito, you pressure your husband to become a good policeman, encourage 'nyo na, 'Dad, sana maipagmayabang ka namin ng mga anak mo na ikaw ay pulis na matino, walang bahid, tuwid, sinsero, masipag, at lahat ng ideal characteristics ng isang pulis nasa iyo,'" he said.

(One more piece of advice. For the wives, instead of pressuring your husbands to buy this or that, pressure your husbands to become a good policeman, encourage them and say, "Dad, I hope the children and I would be able to boast about you, tell others that you're a cop who is decent without any trace of corruption, ethical, sincere, hardworking, all the ideal characteristics of a policeman.")

Ironically, Dela Rosa had been in hot water before for accepting a free trip to Las Vegas from Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Despite an Ombudsman probe into that trip, Dela Rosa said he did not regret it because it allowed him to spend quality time with his family. – Rappler.com