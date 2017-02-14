'Eh walang pinapanalong kaso... I have to be blunt about it,' says Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez when asked why he wants to put the two agencies under the Office of the Solicitor General

MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said he and Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas will file a bill that seeks to put the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) and the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) under the Office of the Solicitor General.

Alvarez said on Tuesday February 14, that he is dissatisfied with the performance of the two agencies so far.

"Meron kaming ifa-file na bill na 'yung OGCC at saka 'yung PCGG, under na ngayon ng Office of the Solicitor General (We will file a bill that the OGCC as well as the PCGG will now be under the Office of the Solicitor General)," said the Speaker in a chance interview.

"Eh walang pinapanalong kaso. Oo, sa totoo lang ha. (They're not winning any cases. Yes, just saying the truth here). I have to be blunt about it," Alvarez added.

According to the OGCC's official website, it is the "principal and statutory law office of government owned and controlled corporations, their subsidiaries, government financial institutions, government corporate offspring, government instrumentalities with corporate powers, and government-acquired asset corporations."

The PCGG, meanwhile, is tasked to recover ill-gotten wealth amassed by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his family, and cronies. (READ: Recovering Marcos' ill-gotten wealth: After 30 years, what?)

Over the last 30 years, the PCGG has recovered at least P170 billion despite working on an overall budget of P2.9 billion over the same period. – Rappler.com