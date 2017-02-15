The Armed Forces of the Philippines and Department of Education are in 3rd and 4th spots

MANILA, Philippines – Officials from local government units (LGUs) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) had the most corruption cases at the Ombudsman in 2016, according to the latest data.

A total of 2,799 cases were filed before the Ombudsman against LGU officials, while PNP was slapped with 1,022 cases against its officials, data showed.

The past 6 years have seen LGU and PNP consistently top the list, with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Department of Education (DepEd) alternating in the 3rd and 4th spots, respectively.

The 2,799 cases filed against local government units are broken down as follows: 1,700 cases filed against city/municipal officials; 892 cases versus barangay officials and 204 cases against provincial officials.

The other agencies included in the top 10 for 2016 are: Department of Education (222 cases); Department of Environment and Natural Resources (120 cases); State Universities and Colleges (109 cases); Bureau of Customs (104 cases), Department of Justice (88 cases); Department of Agriculture (85 cases) and House of Representatives (84 cases). – Rappler.com