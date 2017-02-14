(UPDATED) The 30th Infantry Battalion platoon was traveling with members of the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation when gunmen fired at them, the Armed Forces of the Philippines says

MANILA, Philippines (Updated) – The military said members of the New People's Army (NPA) fired on a platoon of the Philippine Army conducting relief operations in quake-hit Surigao on Tuesday, February 14.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said the 30th Infantry Battalion platoon, under civil-military operations officer 1st Lieutenant Ryan Layug, was traveling with members of the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation when NPA members shot at them in Barangay Linunggaman, San Francisco, Surigao del Norte.

But a spokesman of the NPA denied the military allegation, saying it may have been orchestrated by the military to put the rebels in a bad light.

The convoy was on its way back to Surigao City after distributing relief goods to victims of the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the province on February 10.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm. No one was reported hurt.

The NPA had earlier declared a unilateral ceasefire in the quake-hit areas to allow the AFP and government agencies to provide assistance and distribute relief goods to the victims. – Rappler.com