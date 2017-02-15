Stories from across the Philippines on Wednesday, February 15

44 passengers hurt in Oceanjet 12 accident off Calapan Port

MANILA – At least 44 passengers of Oceanjet 12 were injured when the vessel took in water and almost tipped over on its way from Batangas to Calapan in Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, February 15.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Philippine Ports Authority in Mindoro Oriental said the vessel – supervised by Captain Jacob Abrico, and with 245 passengers – left the Port of Batangas at 1:50 pm and was expected to arrive at 2:50 pm in Calapan. Because of the incident, which happened just several kilometers away from the destination port, the vessel arrived at around 3:30 pm.

Passengers received first aid treatment at the Calapan Passenger Terminal Building; some where transferred to the Estrella Hospital. – Rappler.com

SC orders BIR to pay Korean power firm with P443.5-M in tax refund

MANILA – It's final, the Supreme Court (SC) said on Tuesday, February 14, that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has to refund Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) Ilijan Corporation with P443.5 million in taxes.

The SC denied with finality the motion for reconsideration filed by the BIR. The internal revenue agency was seeking to annul the judgment issued by the Court of Tax Appeals that entitled Kepco to a refund.

The High Court instead affirmed its ruling on June 21, 2016, directing the Office of the Ombudsman to probe the internal revenue agency, and find out who were responsible for bungling the tax refund case filed by Kepco.

Former BIR Commissioner Kim Henares asked the SC to re-open the case so the agency could submit its memoranda detailing its legal defenses. – Rappler.com

8 hurt in Zamboanga bus attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Eight passengers were wounded when unidentified armed men attacked a bus in Zamboanga City late Tuesday night, February 14.

Authorities said on Wednesday, February 15, that the incident happened as the bus bound for Pagadian traversed the MCLL highway in Barangay Muti at around 11 pm on Tuesday. They have not established the motive for the attack as of posting.

The victims, who sustained gunshot wounds, were admitted to the Zamboanga City Medical Center. They are:

Jenevie Zuña, 35

Noel Zuña, 46

Jammal Alam, 53

George Gerasica, 34

Ednalyn Guila, 20

John Fucosoga, 36

Raniel Endino, 25

Christopher Cogon, 27

– Richard Falcatan

Family of woman killed by falling branch at CDC park seeks gov't help

ANGELES CITY – The husband of a young mother killed by a falling branch in a park managed by the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has asked the state corporation to shoulder in full the medical and burial expenses of his wife.

Rona Laluna Codera, the 26-year-old mother of 3, was interred in a public cemetery in her hometown, Medellin in Cebu, on February 11.

On February 1, she was hit by a falling branch of an acacia tree while walking along Bayanihan Park just outside Clark Freeport on her way to a restaurant. She eventually died.

Patricio Fortuna Jr, Codera's husband, told Rappler on Wednesday, February 15, that he had to borrow money to pay for nearly P100,000 for his wife's medical and burial expenses. He said he wants CDC to take full responsibility by shouldering their expenses. He said the accident could have been prevented if the park, which is frequented by people, was being properly maintained.

Anthony Emmanuel Tulabut, CDC communication division manager, said the CDC conveyed its condolences and gave P14,000 in financial assistance to the family. He said the incident was “unfortunate, tragic and saddening” and “an act of nature, an accident that no one wanted.” – Jun A. Malig