For Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman and other opposition lawmakers, House Bill 4727 is not the solution to address the crime problem

MANILA, Philippines – Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman is leading the charge against the passage of the controversial death penalty bill at the House of Representatives.

For Lagman and other opposition lawmakers, House Bill (HB) Number 4727 is not the solution to address the country's crime problem. They believe the government must instead address the longstanding issues plaguing the criminal justice system – from corruption to lack of funds for prisons.

But the odds are against the anti-death penalty lawmakers, with Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez's threat of stripping lawmakers of their leadership titles should they thumb down HB 4727.

What is the opposition bloc doing to fight the death penalty measure?