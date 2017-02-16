The Vice President will turn over rescue equipment when she meets with local officials and government seismologists on Friday, February 17

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo will visit on Friday, February 17, the victims of the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that shook Surigao del Norte and nearby areas last week.

Robredo will go to Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City, where nearly 100 earthquake victims have been confined.

She will turn over rescue equipment during a briefing with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the local government of Surigao City, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Mindanao on the evening of February 10 with the epicenter at 14 kilometers north of Surigao City.

Eight people were killed while 209 were injured. The initial cost of damage is pegged at P665.7 million.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the distressed city last Sunday, February 12. – Rappler.com