Administration critic Senator Antonio Trillanes IV releases the supposed bank transactions of President Rodrigo Duterte's common-law wife

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's common-law wife, Cielito "Honeylet" Avanceña, reportedly had over P187.597 million in bank transactions from July 2004 to March 2016, according to a document from Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Trillanes released the document on Thursday, February 16, as he renewed his "challenge" for Duterte to explain and come clean on the alleged P2.4 billion in his bank accounts.

Trillanes, among the current administration's staunchest critics, had alleged during the 2016 campaign period that Duterte had billions of pesos in bank accounts that were not disclosed in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth.

Trillanes, then a vice presidential candidate, also claimed that millions of pesos had been deposited in the accounts of Duterte's children with his first wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman: Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and Sebastian Duterte.

All transactions in the list provided to media on Thursday involved 3 banks: the Bank of the Philippine Islands' Davao Main branch, the Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company's Davao branch, and the Philippine National Bank's Bangoy branch.

A bulk of Avanceña's deposits – 29 separate transactions – were labeled "credit memos" in the document provided by Trillanes. Credit memos throughout the 12 years amounted to over P33.1 million.

"Bills purchase/discounting," meanwhile, amounted to over P15.24 million. Cash deposits amounted to P31.15 million, while check deposits hit over P8.8 million.

The kind of transaction that involved the largest amount was "inter-account transfers," a bulk of which were done in 2015.

Avanceña, whom Duterte first met in 1988, is mother to the President's youngest daughter, Veronica.

She had said in a Rappler interview that she had never been financially dependent on Duterte, and that she had always worked for her own money. The former nurse owns a meat shop, a canteen catering service, and several Mister Donut franchises.

Nine transactions listed in the document include deals with San Miguel Foods Incorporated, amounting to P6.45 million through the Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company's Davao branch.

Rappler has tried to reach Avanceña for comment but she has yet to respond as of posting time. This article will be updated once she issues a response. – Rappler.com