MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo called the possible appointment of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr as interior secretary as a "scary" prospect as he may repeat what his late father had done during his strongman rule.

Robredo made the statement in interview with ANC aired on Friday, February 17, when asked about reports that President Rodrigo Duterte may appoint Marcos as interior secretary after the lapse of the one-year appointment ban on losing candidates.

"For me, that is scary in the sense that he will again be given an opportunity to do what they did before," said Robredo.

Robredo said she respects whatever decision the President would make regarding Marcos, Duterte's close friend, but she worries about this since the Marcos family had yet to "pay back" the people for what it had taken from them.

"My concern here is that the Marcoses have not paid for what they did to the country. There have been several decisions already asking them to pay back whatever they got from the people but all of these judgments are not satisfied yet and now he is aiming for another Cabinet position," she said.

Robredo was apparenty referring to the continuing bid of the Marcos family to block government efforts to recover its ill-gotten wealth. (READ: Marcos Jr barred return of stolen P1.9 billion – PCGG)

The former senator has also refused to acknowledge the abuses of the Marcos regime and repeatedly maintained during the 2016 vice presidential campaign that his family had nothing to apologize for.

Aside from the human rights abuses during Marcos' rule the, the ill-gotten wealth of the family is estimated between $5 billion to $10 billion.

The Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG), tasked to recover the amassed wealth of the family, has recovered nearly $3.6 billion in the last 30 years. (READ: Recovering Marcos’ ill-gotten wealth: After 30 years, what?)

DILG and the presidency

The son and namesake of the late dictator, who is contesting his loss to Robredo in the last vice presidential race, is rumored to be Duterte's next pick as interior secretary. Duterte is known for his close ties with the Marcoses, and was instrumental in the burial of the strongman at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Meanwhile, incumbent interior secretary Mike Sueno said in a statement that he would leave his post if asked by the President.

“With the information being floated about the change at the helm of the DILG, I take no offense whatsoever. It is business as usual for me as I dispense my duties and functions with the blessings of President Duterte,” Sueno said in a statement on Wednesday.

Robredo, the widow of former interior secretary Jesse Robredo, believes a DILG appointment will be politically "strategic" for Marcos.

"At the DILG you will be given the opportunity to engage all local government units, all local chief executives, all officials of LGUs and it is an opportunity to gain ground," she said.

The former senator had often said that his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, wants him to become president.

Robredo served briefly in the Duterte Cabinet as public housing chief. She was prompted to resign after the President – citing their "irreconcilable differences – ordered her barred from attending Cabinet meetings." – Rappler.com