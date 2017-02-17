The President says he has asked AMLC to provide information about his net worth to refute the allegations of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV about his supposedly hidden wealth

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte says he ordered the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to produce documents showing his net worth.

"I’ve ordered AMLC and everybody to give information sa ano ang (on) – what’s my worth in this, in terms of pesos in this planet so hindi ko kayo hiyain (I don't bring shame to you)," said Duterte, speaking to members of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1967.

He attended a dinner with them at Baguio Country Club on Friday, February 17, the night before the PMA Homecoming. Duterte is an honorary member of the PMA "Dimasupil" Class of 1967.

He said he wanted to address the revived accusations of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV that he had as much as P2.4 billion in bank accounts which he failed to declare in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Networth.

Though he called the allegations a "rehash" and "pure garbage," he insisted that he and members of his family never obtained money illegally.

"Walang anak ko o ako mismo sa totoo lang (No child of mine or myself, truth be told), I have not signed any voucher even for myself. I only receive a salary and that’s it. I do not accept my allowances. Wala po ako (None for me), I avoided it and it will be so until the end of my term," he said.

The President gave assurances to his PMA mistahs that if he or his family is involved in corruption, he would resign from his position "immediately."

He said the allegations would not make him back down from his promise to rid the government of corruption.

"I would hit hard against corruption so I must set the example because if I don’t, i cannot demand obedience," said Duterte.

The night before, he released a video statement challenging Trillanes to prove his claims. – Rappler.com