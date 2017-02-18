The modus follows the networking model of giving incentives to members who can get another person to join in

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is probing a new modus called 'Rent-Tangay' where scammers rent vehicles only to pawn or sell them later to unsuspecting buyers.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the NBI to investigate the modus which has already victimized 500 car owners and is believed to be operated by a man who goes by the name Tychicus Historillo Nambio.

In a press conference on Friday, February 17, car owner Mark Kevin Serrano said that Nambio's crime ring is set up in a sophisticated way to lure victims.

Nambio owns a vehicle rental company which enters into contracts with car owners. For a monthly rate, Nambio rents the vehicles which his company, in turn, rents out to clients. Serrano said they agreed to the setup because Nambio pays a significant advance for the contracts.

The company also follows the networking model where car owners get incentives for getting another car owner to join the business.

"You invite your friends to invest in his company and you will get P5,000 per every car na mapasok mo (that you will get into the business with)," Serrano said.

Nambio then pawns or sells the cars to buyers without the owners knowing.

Two victims

Ariel Inton, lawyer for the victims, said Nambio sells or pawns the cars at a low amount or interest to convince buyers to transact with him even without proper car documents.

"There are two kinds of victims, the car owners, and the other 'yung mga pinagsanlaan na kailangan nilang isurrender 'yung mga sasakyan na nabayaran na nila," Inton said.

(There are two kinds of victims, the car owners, and the buyers because they eventually surrender the cars which they had already paid for.)

The Office of the City Prosecutor of Biñan, Laguna has already filed 3 counts of estafa and one count of light threats against Nambio. The court is yet to issue a warrant of arrest against the accused.

Meanwhile, the DOJ has put Nambio on the immigration lookout list, which does not prohibit Nambio from leaving the Philippines, but strictly monitors his movement and alerts authorities if he tries to leave the country.

In a memorandum issued by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, he says that Nambio is "feared to fly to London, England in possession of a huge amount of money in the demonination of the said country." – Rappler.com