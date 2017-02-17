Watch the #WalkForLifePH event live on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Some Filipino Catholics participate in the Walk for Life, a grand procession versus extrajudicial killings and the death penalty, It is set from 4:30 am to 8 am on Saturday, February 18, at the Quirino Grandstand Parade Ground in Manila.

President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Archbishop Socrates Villegas challenged Filipinos to stand firm as Catholics hold a huge procession against extrajudicial killings, abortion, and the proposed revival of the death penalty.

"Malapit nang sumikat ang araw. May pag-asa tayo. Huwag matakot sa dilim," Villegas said in a message set to be delivered early Saturday morning. (The sun is about to rise. We have hope. Do not be afraid of darkness.) – Rappler.com