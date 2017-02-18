'We affirm our unwavering support for President Rodrigo Duterte, our commander-in-chief, for his initiatives to wage war against corruption and criminalization,' says PMAAAI chairman Anselmo Avenido Jr

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc (PMAAAI), during the annual homecoming on Saturday, February 18, presented a manifesto of support for President Rodrigo Duterte.

The manifesto was presented amid allegations of corruption coming from one of their own, PMA alumnus Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

PMAAAI chairman Anselmo Avenido Jr belongs to PMA Class 1967, the batch that adopted Duterte as its mistah.

"We affirm our unwavering support for President Rodrigo Duterte, our commander-in-chief, for his initiatives to wage war against corruption and criminalization in general, most particularly against illegal drugs, heinous crimes, terrorism, and his pursuit of lasting peace," Avenido said.

"We call on Filipino citizens to support the President and other leaders in the government in the attainment of lasting peace and economic prosperity," Avenido added.

Duterte was adopted by the PMA Class of 1967 back in 1994 when he was still a young mayor of Davao City. – Rappler.com